The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,713 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,645 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Imperial Oil worth $34,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,977 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 285,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,285,000 after acquiring an additional 150,751 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 339,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

