The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 83,547 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,547 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $39,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

