The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,412 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of TE Connectivity worth $41,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 39,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $134.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.