The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,347 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $41,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

NYSE:MPC opened at $60.08 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

