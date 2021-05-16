The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $199.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.31. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $95.89 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

