The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,989,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.39. The stock has a market cap of $337.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.43 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.