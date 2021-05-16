The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $138.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.43 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $337.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.