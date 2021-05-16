The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $14,025,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TKR opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,622.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,524 shares of company stock valued at $13,898,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

