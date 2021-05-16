The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $1,586,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,824,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,838 shares of company stock worth $21,808,874 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.51 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.73 and a one year high of $162.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

