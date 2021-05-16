The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 63,561 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $38,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $104.27 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.66.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

