Thisoption Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 76% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a total market cap of $661,758.93 and $100.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thisoption has traded 76.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00091050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00485303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00232067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004948 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.79 or 0.01164739 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

