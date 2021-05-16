Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,709 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.43% of Thor Industries worth $32,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,581,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,139,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

THO stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.62 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

