Tidal Finance (TIDAL) One Day Volume Hits $314,426.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $314,426.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

