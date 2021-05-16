Tierion (TNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.14 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Tierion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00085903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 104,715.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01130167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00115244 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

