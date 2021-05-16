TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0309 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $26.29 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $645.27 or 0.01482386 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

