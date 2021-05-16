Time New Bank Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $22.12 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00089401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $553.36 or 0.01123151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00114130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00064695 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,810,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

