Tokenbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $75.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Tokenbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tokenbox has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $390,344.36 and $75.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Tokenbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

