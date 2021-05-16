TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $310,622.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

