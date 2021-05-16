Tokes (TKS) Market Cap Reaches $2.83 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Tokes has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $57.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar.

About Tokes

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

