Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 20,996 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 166,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90.

