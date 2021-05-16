Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.93% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEMA. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 239,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,773 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,059,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 104,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $100.35.

