Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Acas LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,716,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $149.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

