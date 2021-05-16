Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 563 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $282.25 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

