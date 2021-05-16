Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

