Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.