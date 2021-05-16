Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 876.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 15,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $251.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.69 and a 52-week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

