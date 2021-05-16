Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 100,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 28,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

