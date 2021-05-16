Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $282.25 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

