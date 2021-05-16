Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $251.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.69 and a 52 week high of $263.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.02 and its 200-day moving average is $241.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.