Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $127.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

