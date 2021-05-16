Tranche Finance Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $17.86 million and $134,278.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.88 or 0.01078898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00114217 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.