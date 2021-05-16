Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.04 Million

Analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post $46.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.15 million to $46.60 million. Transcat posted sales of $45.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $170.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $171.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $183.53 million, with estimates ranging from $179.61 million to $185.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sidoti lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.39 million, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.