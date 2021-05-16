Transcodium Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $194,367.22 and $8.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00087822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.30 or 0.01131261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00062755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00116255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

