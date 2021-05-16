Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,780 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 13,784.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 289,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 709.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 219,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.20.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

