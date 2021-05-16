Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,420 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

