Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,949.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,905.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,449.86. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.00 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $44.96 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.