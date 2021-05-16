Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

