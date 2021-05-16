Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 15.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 73.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 71,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 15.4% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.87 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $32.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

