Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 61,670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

AAL stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

