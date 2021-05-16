Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Insiders sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRL stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

