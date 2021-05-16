Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,858 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

