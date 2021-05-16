Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 404.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,424,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 465,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,832 shares of company stock worth $39,605,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $143.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

