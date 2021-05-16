Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,510 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after buying an additional 1,847,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.06 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

