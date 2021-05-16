Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,060 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $66.83 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

