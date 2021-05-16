Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,140 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,583,000 after buying an additional 261,159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zillow Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Zillow Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Shares of Z stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. Insiders sold 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

