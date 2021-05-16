Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

