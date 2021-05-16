TrezarCoin (TZC) Market Cap Achieves $1.38 Million

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. TrezarCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $3,368.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,483.37 or 1.00475389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $672.96 or 0.01423994 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.18 or 0.00713484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.96 or 0.00385025 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00243346 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005956 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 252,477,100 coins and its circulating supply is 240,477,100 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

