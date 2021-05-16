Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,139,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 583,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.67% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $157,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $9,284,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $3,648,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPH opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

