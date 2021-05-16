Trias Hits Market Cap of $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00088074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $536.43 or 0.01095318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00064238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00113445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00063772 BTC.

About Trias

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

