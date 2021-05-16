TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.83% of TriCo Bancshares worth $39,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

