Tripio (TRIO) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $5.77 million and $708,160.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00085448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01142399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00115028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

